BOSTON (WHDH) - Elderly chihuahua siblings are among 100 pets that are now up for adoption in Massachusetts after the group of animals was recently rescued from overcrowded shelters in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday.

The chihuahuas, Mikey and Mimi, both 13, arrived in the Bay State on Monday, along with dozens of kittens and cats, Boston’s MSPCA-Angell and Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter said in a joint news release.

Mikey and Mimi were surrendered after their previous owner died. The siblings, felines, and a 12-year-old Dachshund named Pierre, will become available for adoption on Friday.

Interested adopters can sign up via mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/kittens to set up an appointment to meet the new arrivals.

