Elderly couple ‘very lucky’ to escape injury after tree falls on Auburn home

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down on a home in Auburn on Monday as strong winds whipped the region.

The tree smashed through the roof of a home on Rochdale Street after 1 p.m., according to Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis.

In a tweet, Sluckis said an elderly couple that lives in the home was “very lucky to escape injury.”

Sluckis also shared a photo that showed a broken ceiling beam and other significant damage.

The downed tree has since been removed.

Elderly couple on Rochdale Street were very lucky to escape injury when this tree came through their roof due to high winds. pic.twitter.com/tQwwfIEKXO — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) October 7, 2019

