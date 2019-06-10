Elderly driver arrested for OUI after hitting 2 pedestrians in Woburn parking lot

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 74-year-old Woburn man was drunk behind the wheel when he struck and injured two pedestrians in an Applebee’s parking lot in Woburn on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash outside the Applebee’s on Elm Street about 6:45 p.m. found two pedestrians injured, according to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.

The driver, William Barry, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle after a registration revocation.

A preliminary investigation suggests Barry abruptly accelerated through a parking space and struck the railing of a pedestrian ramp, pinning the male victim against the building and knocking the female victim to the ground, Barry said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. The female victim is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Barry is expected to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.

