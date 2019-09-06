Elderly Hyannis man in custody, accused of carjacking that ended in rollover crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody Friday after police said a carjacking out of Boston ended with a crash.

Officials said the car was stolen on the Bowker Overpass over Storrow Drive around 4:45 p.m. The victims told police that a 72-year-old Hyannis man forcibly removed them from their Kia SUV before taking off.

The man drove the car down the wrong side of the road striking numerous other cars before crashing and rolling over on Boylston Street near the base of the Bowker Overpass.

State police troopers arriving on scene transported the man to Beth Israel Hospital by ambulance for a mental health evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

