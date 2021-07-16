MISSOULA, Mont. (WHDH) — An elderly man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl while on a flight from Texas to Montana earlier this month.

Vincent Harry Kopacek, 76, of Fredericksburg, Texas, appeared in court Monday to face charges of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Montana.

Kopacek had been flying from Austin to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana on July 8 when he allegedly reached his hand around the seat in front of his and touched a young girl’s body.

The girl documented the encounter with her cellphone and later told her family about the incident, authorities said.

The airport’s public safety office alerted the FBI, who arrested Kopacek at Bozeman Airport on July 11 when he checked in for his departing flight, authorities added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

