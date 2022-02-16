CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an elderly man died in a mobile home fire in Chelmsford that also left two firefighters injured early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire on Mason Avenue around 12:45 a.m. learned that a man in his 80s was still inside the burning home, according to the Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan.

They quickly gained entry into the home and removed the man, Ryan said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, Ryan added.

“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Ryan said in a statement.

Two firefighters, one from Chelmsford and the other from Billerica, also suffered minor injuries.

Ryan said that this fire was tough to fight due to the frigid temperatures.

The mobile home has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)