TILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old Tilton, New Hampshire man is dead after he was struck by a pontoon boat operated by a 17-year-old boy in Tilton early Sunday morning, officials said.

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit were called to Lake Winnisquam around 6:45 a.m. and found Thomas Mead injured, according to state police. An investigation determined Mead had been operating a scull when he was hit by the pontoon boat.

He was taken to Concord Hospital – Laconia, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to

contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at (603) 227-2115 or Joshua.E.Dirth@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)