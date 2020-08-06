Elderly man taken to the hospital, driver cited in serious Dracut crash

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Thursday morning in Dracut, authorities said.

Crews responding to the crash near the Lowell line on Route 110 around 9:40 a.m. found a 71-year-old man trapped inside of his vehicle as a result of the collision, police said.

The victim was extricated by the Dracut Fire Department and taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation determined that the second driver at the scene, a 47-year-old Lowell man, was speeding when his car crossed the center line on Route 110 and collided with the victim’s vehicle, authorities said. He is facing speeding and marked lanes violations.

