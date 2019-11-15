Elderly scooter driver hospitalized following car crash in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly scooter driver was hospitalized following a crash involving a motor vehicle in Douglas Friday evening.

Officers responding to reports of a car versus a pedestrian near 81 Main St. found 80-year-old Duty Caswell III suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued by police.

Caswell was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, Joseph Manning, was traveling westbound on Main Street when the scooter entered the lane and was struck from behind, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

