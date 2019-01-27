Elderly woman, dog killed in Sharon crash

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman and her dog were killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Sharon on Sunday afternoon, state police say.

Troopers responding to a reported crash north of Exit 8 determined that a 2003 Jaguar sedan driven by a 73-year-old Rockport woman had collided with a 2017 Volkswagen Passat driven by a 79-year-old Brewster woman, sending the Jaguar off the highway, down an embankment, and into a tree, state police said.

The driver of the Jaguar, whose name was not released, and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

