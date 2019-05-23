Elderly woman struck, injured by commuter rail train in Concord

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - An elderly woman was seriously injured Thursday when she was struck by a commuter rail train in Concord, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a train at the MBTA’s Concord Commuter Rail Station about 12:50 p.m. found a 70-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to transit police.

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

There were about 25 passengers on the train at the time of the incident and there were no other reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

