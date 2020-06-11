MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say an electric scooter is likely to blame for a Marblehead house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Curtis Street around 3:30 a.m. found large flames shooting from the roof of a house.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according to the Marblehead Fire Department.

The home is heavily charred and the roof appears to have collapsed.

The fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)