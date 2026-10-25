LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people have been evacuated from a nursing and rehabilitation center in Lexington due to an electrical issue, officials said Saturday night.

It was a synchronized process of moving the dozens of people from Care One at Lexington using ambulances and transport vans as fire trucks lined Lowell Street.

Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh says the electrical issue caused unsafe conditions inside the building.

“Everything else is tied into it… the sewer system tied into the electricity… so until we can figure out what’s going on… we’ve ordered the building to be de-energized,” he said.

Sencabaugh said a maintenance worker was injured while trying to fix the power but is expected to be OK.

As for the residents, some were picked up by loved ones, others are finding other housing until it’s safe to return.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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