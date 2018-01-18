Elementary school teacher suddenly dies from flu complications in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) – A beloved elementary school teacher in Swampscott has died due to complications caused by the flu.

Phyllis Gotlib, 68, had taught music at Hadley and Clarke elementary schools in Swampscott since 1999. She fell ill over the weekend, called in sick on Monday and Tuesday and died suddenly on Wednesday.

“She was just so charismatic and her smile lit up the room every time you saw her,” said Melissa Baran. Two of Baran’s three children were in Gotlib’s music classes and sang in the chorus for her.

On Thursday morning, Swampscott Superintendent Pamela Angelakis had both schools were Gotlib worked thoroughly cleaned. Grief counselors were in place for when students arrived at school. Parents received a letter from school officials that read:

“Phyllis was both a kind and generous colleague, always greeting you with a smile and a kind word. She was a bright light, with a great sense of humor, a passion for music and her students. She will be sorely missed,” Angelakis said.

Gotlib’s passing is the latest in a string of flu-related deaths. Experts said it has been a tough year for the flu.

The Center for Disease Control reports that since September, 10 people have died from the flu in New Hampshire and seven people in Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, it is too difficult to pinpoint right now.

“There’s no question this is a bad flu season, a bit of an earlier flu season than usual,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Doctors said they started seeing the flu in patients in October and while most people can just stay home, hydrate, wash their hands and cover their mouths, certain symptoms can arise, prompting the need for medical attention.

“If you have shortness of breath, if your thoughts are confused, if your sleepy, if you can’t get hydrated, those are some of the warning signs that you should see a doctor,” said Biddinger.

Gotlib’s family was too distraught to talk on-camera but released a statement to 7News:

“We are shocked and saddened and can’t express how much we’ll miss her,” read a statement issued to 7News.

Both schools where Gotlib worked will be closed Friday so students and staff can attend her memorial service.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)