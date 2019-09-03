Elevator technician killed in accident at TripAdvisor building in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elevator technician was killed in an industrial accident at the TripAdvisor headquarters in Needham on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an accident inside the building at 400 1st Ave. around 8:30 a.m. pronounced an Otis Elevator Company service technician dead at the scene, according to Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

Officials identified the technician as 52-year-old James Jacobs, of Westport.

A source with knowledge about the incident told 7’s Jonathan Hall that Jacobs did not fall.

“Unfortunately, this morning there was an incident with a maintenance crew member,” TripAdvisor said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the worker’s family and colleagues during this time.”

A technical rescue team was called to the scene to assist with a recovery operation.

In a statement, Otis Elevator said, “Otis is deeply saddened to learn that we lost a team member at a jobsite this morning. Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased.”

No other injuries were reported.

Foul play is not suspected in Jacobs’ death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting with an investigation.

9 Hours after a 52 year old service tech from Westport was killed in an industrial accident, Otis Elevator remains on site at the @TripAdvisor HQ in Needham. Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is being performed by the state ME to confirm. More on @7News at 6. pic.twitter.com/ZRjSJmDu1U — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)