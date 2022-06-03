BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of spectators are expected to arrive in Boston’s Seaport Saturday for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Two dozen of the world’s most elite cliff divers got in some practice dives on the platform outside the Institute for Contemporary Art.

“I wouldn’t say I’m quite an adrenaline junky I actually get really scared up there every time,” said diver Owen Weymouth. “But, I really love the feeling of overcoming that fear and being so scared on that platform then flying through the air, and then you’ve conquered that fear and you’ve done a new dive.”

The event is making Boston its first and only stop in North America.

“It really feels good to be in a city that understands sports. That lives for sports. We feel the appreciation from the people,” said Sports Director Orlando Duque. “It’s really nice to bring a different sport. Something a little bit unusual.”

The chilly New England water of the Boston Harbor gave the divers a jolt during the preliminary round of competition.

“I think the water is about 55 degrees right now,” Weymouth said. “But luckily they have a hot tub.”

The competition is expected to get underway at 2 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)