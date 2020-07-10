Elon Musk just became richer than Warren Buffett

(CNN) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world’s seventh wealthiest person.

Musk’s fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla’s stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg.

At the same time, Buffett’s fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

Tesla’s stock is up more than 500% over the past 12 months, exceeding the value of almost every company in the S&P 500. The electric car maker is the most valuable auto company on Earth.

The 49-year-old Musk could eventually become the world’s richest person — a spot currently held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — based on a pay package that Tesla shareholders approved in 2018.

At the end of May, Tesla granted Musk stock options worth $1.8 billion today. Now, it’s about to do that again — for a second time in just over two months.

Musk’s pay package lays out a plan that could eventually give him 20.3 million stock options over the course of 10 years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)