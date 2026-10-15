BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony continued in the Matthew Farwell murder trial Thursday morning, and embattled Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara took to the witness stand to testify about the investigation.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Sandra Birchmore, 23, and her unborn baby, to keep her from going public with their relationship that authorities say started when she was 15-years-old and was part of a Stoughton Police Mentoring Program.

McNamara is currently on forced leave, she said, because she pushed for a fuller investigation into Birchmore’s death. She told jurors that Stoughton police did not directly investigate her death because it happened in Canton, but said her department did open an internal affairs investigation

The prosecution asked, “Was Matthew Farwell the subject of an investigation that began after Birchmore died?” to which McNamara replied, “Yes, he was.” She added that Stoughton police delivered a public report of their findings and made referrals to the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

Leslie Davis, a longtime friend of Birchmore, also took the stand on Thursday. Davis testified that Birchmore told her about her relationship with Farwell when she was 15-years-old, and said he was someone who “helped her with homework.”

Davis said she knew about the pregnancy and claims Birchmore said it was the “happiest time of her life.” She also testified that Birchmore told her “how she would have sex with him in his police vehicle.”

Davis continued, “She told me that they would have rough sex.”

Also for the second time on Thursday, a witness commented on the sight of Farwell shown on camera wearing a medical mask when he came and went from Birchmore’s apartment building the night she died.

Stoughton Police Sgt. Robert Kuhn, a former friend of Farwell, said the sight of Farwell wearing the mask was “very odd” because Farwell “despised” the COVID-19 mask requirements at the time. McNamara also echoed that sentiment during her testimony.

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