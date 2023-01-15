BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after Boston’s newest landmark was unveiled, city leaders gathered for the Embrace Gala at the Omni, an event celebrating ‘The Embrace,’ new monument on Common honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“It’s a dream come true,” said gala co-chair Myechia Jordan. “It’s exactly what this city needs.”

Embrace Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries agreed, saying, “To be able to unveil this memorial to Boston and our community, and to be able to have some of the members of the community celebrate with us tonight, feels like the culmination of this incredible moment.”

Jordan said the gala was abut celebrating much more than the sculpture.

“We’re celebrating everything that he stood for. we’re celebrating the man, the movement, his wife Coretta Scott King, and their incredible legacy in Boston. “

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan said the statue is a reminder of the work that remains in improving race relations in the city of Boston.

“We should never, ever rest on our laurels or think that we can be complacent when it comes to race relations,” he said. “It’s constantly evolving, but, I’ve been proud of the whole weekend.”

