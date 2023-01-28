BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a person from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night

The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch.

Boston fire officials say crews responding to the scene called for a technical rescue response, which involved firefighters working with members of the transit police, Boston Police Department, and paramedics to free the person and transport them to the hospital.

Witnesses said crews used hydraulic lifts to lift the trolley, pulled out railroad ties, and had to cut through the fence separating the tracks to create more room to work.

The injured person was eventually freed and transported. Their condition was not immediately available.

Shuttle buses briefly replaced service on the branch but it has since resumed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

