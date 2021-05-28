BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a runway at Logan Airport on Friday after a pilot in a small Cape Air plane reported that they couldn’t tell if their nose gear was operational before landing.

A picture tweeted out by Kevin Flight showed the small airplane on the runway around 2:30 p.m.

The pilot of the Cape Air plane could not confirm that the nose gear was down and locked before landing, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration found that the nose gear on Cape Air Flight #617, a Cessna 402C, collapsed during landing at Logan around 2:14 p.m.

The plane, which was being repositioned from Nantucket to Boston, landed on runway 4L without incident, police said. The pilot was the only person was on board the plane at the time of the landing.

“The pilot was alerted to an issue with the nose gear, performed the emergency checklist, and landed at Logan,” a Cape Air spokesperson said in an official statement on Friday.

There were no reported injuries and there was no impact on operations at Logan Airport, said Massport Assistant Director of Media Relations Bernice Freedman.

No additional information was immediately available.

Just landed at Logan and looks like a Cape Air plane is down on the runway. Anyone know what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/ArLroPPFKJ — Kevin Flight (@The_Fliz) May 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)