QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews could be seen working to contain a fire at a chemical manufacturing plant in Quincy on Saturday night.

The area around Twin River Technologies was blocked off by police. Video from earlier in the day showed smoke and flames rising from an area with tanks.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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