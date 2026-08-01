BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious, head-on crash in Braintree on Saturday morning.

Video from the scene showed police investigating a two-vehicle crash on Pond Street that caused extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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