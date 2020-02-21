Emergency crews respond to violent rollover crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Wellesley that resulted in injuries and delays ahead of the Friday evening commute.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the westbound side of Route 9 near the intersection of Sprague Road found the red SUV overturned on its roof.

Injuries were reported though it is unclear who was hurt or how badly.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WPD and WFD are working a traffic crash on Route 9 west at Sprague Road. There are injuries and delays westbound on Rt 9. pic.twitter.com/smBBGF7Acj — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 21, 2020

Crews are working to clear the scene and delays should be expected.

