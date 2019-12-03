LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency personnel carefully removed a man’s hand that became stuck in a snowblower and then shoveled his driveway in Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

The man got his hand stuck in the machine while trying to clear his driveway following a multi-day storm, according to Lawrence Police Chief Brian Moriarty.

Firefighters and paramedics removed his hand from the snowblower before sending him to the hospital.

They then shoveled his driveway and put his snowblower back together.

Moriarty is reminding people to not stick their hands in a snowblower.

Lawrence fire had a man with his hand stuck in a snowblower this morning. They carefully extricated his hand sent him to the hospital and then shoveled his driveway and put his snowblower back together. That’s service!!! Great job!! Please don’t stick your hand in a snowblower pic.twitter.com/dLpqvTTXgX — Chief Moriarty (@Bfmorty) December 3, 2019

