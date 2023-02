BOSTON (WHDH) - The emergency room at Boston Medical Center remains closed Monday after a pipe froze and burst over the weekend.

The ER will remain closed until Tuesday. The hospital is telling patients to go to other hospitals.

Outpatient clinics at Boston Medical Center will operate as normal Monday.

