Emerson College, 7NEWS partner for NH presidential polling, first poll to be released tonight on 7NEWS at 9 p.m.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College Polling has announced a new collaboration with 7NEWS/WHDH for a series of statewide polls in New Hampshire – including a 10-day tracking poll in February 2020 – providing viewers with the clearest possible picture of the presidential race in the first in the nation primary.

The first poll will be released tonight on 7NEWS at 9 p.m.

The highlight of the partnership – an exclusive New Hampshire tracking poll that runs through Election Night 2020 – will begin Feb. 2, 2020, the day before the Iowa Caucus, and continue through the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11, 2020. The tracking poll will measure daily changes in the Democratic and Republican fields as the presidential candidates rise and fall in popularity with New Hampshire voters.

In a statement, WHDH/WLVI Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Rogers said, “This is an exciting time to announce our partnership with Emerson College Polling. 7NEWS has been involved in exclusive and nationally cited tracking polls in New Hampshire in each of the last five presidential elections, beginning in 2000. We are committed to providing our viewers with unbiased and insightful analysis of this historic election. Emerson College Polling’s outstanding record for accuracy will ensure our viewers receive the best data available.”

Emerson College Polling is a Charter Member of the American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Transparency Initiative and has received an A- rating for accuracy from Nate Silver’s 538, making it a top ten pollster in the country.

Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling and an Assistant Professor of Political Communication for the College, has more than 15 years of experience conducting political polls.

Kimball said, “The New Hampshire Primary is an iconic part of the nominating process and critical to a candidate’s chance of winning the presidency. We look forward to teaming with 7NEWS to study the public opinion of New Hampshire voters in the lead-up to their impactful primary and to follow the race through to November 2020.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)