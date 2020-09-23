BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College performed a deep-clean of its entire dining center Tuesday afternoon after three vendor employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vendors who work in key service areas on Emerson’s campus get tested weekly in addition to performing a symptom check prior to reporting to work, Assistant Vice President of Campus Life Erik Muurisepp wrote in a letter to the college community Tuesday.

One member of the vendor staff who recently tested positive for the virus was last on the Boston campus on Friday and worked at the Lion’s Den, Muurisepp said.

The Lion’s Den was disinfected and sanitized, closed over the weekend, and remains closed out of an abundance of caution.

Muurisepp says contact tracing took place over the weekend and it did not reveal additional positive cases.

On Tuesday afternoon, the college became notified that two other vendor employees had tested positive on Monday, Muurisepp added.

The college performed another deep clean of its dining center, which is closed for routine cleaning three times a day.

Access to the dining center was restricted to the Boylston Place entrance only.

Members of the college community are being reminded to continue wearing face coverings, wash their hands, and social distance to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

