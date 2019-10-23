Emerson College mourns loss of associate professor hit, killed by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Emerson College community is mourning the loss of an associate professor who was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Beverly on Monday morning.

Moses Shumow was riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through at the Beverly Depot on Park Street around 8:20 a.m. when an outbound train struck him, transit police said.

Shumow was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the sudden death of Associate Professor Moses Shumow, who was a 2001 graduate of Emerson’s MA in Broadcast Journalism program and a new addition to the Journalism faculty this fall,” Emerson President Lee Pelton wrote in a letter to the college community.

Pelton also wrote that Shumow came to Emerson from Miami, where he taught journalism and media at Florida International University for nine years.

“Moses was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities, and he was deeply excited to return to Emerson and to engage his students in this important work,” Pelton explained. “The fact that his life and his work were cut short this morning is an unimaginable tragedy.”

Shumow, a native of New Mexico, had produced documentary films for PBS, National Geographic, History Channel and Discovery.

Emerson student Angel Salcedo says the death of Shumow is a tremendous loss to the journalism community.

“In this industry you rarely find people who are genuinely good people and Moses was a genuinely good person. It was refreshing,” he said.

Chairperson of Emerson’s Department of Journalism, Janet Kolodzy, added that Shumow was a professor who wanted to teach students how their work could make an impact.

“His whole focus has been trying to bring stories from communities that don’t get covered and help students understand how to cover those kinds of communities and have a strong impact in terms of their work,” she said.

Andrew Owen, who happened to be early for his train, witnessed Shumow get hit.

“I just saw this guy bolting in front of the train,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh god. He’s not going to try and cross is he?’ And he did.”

Shumow leaves behind a wife and three children.

Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services are offering walk-in appointments to students who want to speak with grief counselors.

Transit police are continuing their investigation.

