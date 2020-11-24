BOSTON (WHDH) - Beginning with the start of the spring semester, Emerson College students are being urged not to travel overnight in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

School officials learned during the fall semester that people who made trips out of state and within the Boston area were more likely to contract the virus or be identified as a close contact, Vice President and Dean for Campus Life Jim Hoppe wrote in a letter to the college community.

To reduce what Hoppe called an “avoidable risk,” students are asked to stay at their on-campus room or designated off-campus residence and refrain from overnight travel.

Those who must travel will be requested to fill out a travel registration form.

When students return, they will need to quarantine and follow testing protocol before being allowed access to campus buildings.

