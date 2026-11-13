AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England holiday tradition is back! Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon opened for the season Friday.

It’s free to enter the historic Village, and families are invited to stroll through its detailed holiday scenes and animated displays. Visitors can also get photos taken with Santa Claus, and get a taste of the original Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins. The muffins are available to purchase on site, or online order for pickup at the store.

Jordan’s Furniture also offers separate ticketed attractions beyond the village, including Rudolph & Friends Winter Wonderland in 4D, and the Laser Imagination Theater Experience, which blends seasonal music and laser graphics together for a captivating show. Kids can also take a spin on the Enchanted Ice indoor skating rink, slide down The Tube, and test their skills at Reindeer Games.

“The Enchanted Village is such a special part of the holidays at Jordan’s,” said Josh Tatelman, CEO of Jordan’s Furniture. “Parents who came as kids are now bringing their own children, and that’s pretty incredible. We’re proud to keep this tradition going and give families a place to spend time together and create memories year after year.”

Enchanted Village’s history stretches back to the 1930s, when Jordan Marsh originally commissioned Bavarian toymakers to create the village display for its Downtown Crossing department store, Jordan’s Furniture said. As the years passed, the Village faced an uncertain future. In 2009, Eliot Tatelman, former president and CEO of Jordan’s Furniture, purchased the surviving display at auction. The collection was restored and brought to the Avon location where it now resides to be enjoyed for future generations.

Enchanted Village will be open through January 1, 2027.

For hours, attraction details, and tickets, you can visit their website: https://www.jordans.com/enchanted-village

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