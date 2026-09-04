EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Casino workers are set to strike at Encore Boston.

More than 1,000 workers, including wait staff, bartenders, slot attendants, and cooks, are walking off the job Friday morning.

Workers said management refused to come back to the table and offer any meaningful improvements even after the strike authorization vote.

Wynn Resorts said Encore remains open and operational.

As for the strike, the company said in a statement:

“The unions have chosen to initiate a strike despite our continued efforts to reach an agreement through negotiations. We are committed to finding common ground that is fair, financially sustainable and protects jobs for the long term.”

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