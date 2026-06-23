FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Captain of the England national football team Harry Kane plays at Boston Stadium in Foxboro Tuesday, and he may have some extra excitement to play in the house that his good friend Tom Brady built.

Kane is one of England’s all-time leading World Cup scorers with 10. The 32-year-old striker is also a big fan of the New England Patriots and their former six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

“When you have two greats of a sport, I think they have a common level that most other people don’t have,” said Garreth Williams, a fan attending the match.

“Brady is the ‘goat,’ so who wouldn’t love him?” said Sarah O’Connor, a Brady fan from Plymouth.

In 2018, Kane wrote an article for The Players’ Tribune where he remembered times he had questioned his own abilities, but he said he became inspired by Brady’s will to succeed despite being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Kane had also seen Brady in a documentary, and added, “It was genuinely inspiring to me. Brady believed in himself so much — and he just kept working and working, almost obsessively, in order to get better. It really connected with me.”

“Brady is a special person, isn’t he? Coming from the 199th to being the best? The goat!” said Dave Williams, an England native living in Oregon.

One fan at Tuesday’s match will be cheering for Kane, with his Brady jersey on.

“Kane is going to score two today, no doubt, no doubt,” said Chris Shores, an England fan.

Others said they have no doubt Kane will perform at the same level as Brady.

“I think he’s proved himself time and time again, so he’s up there. He’s one of the best,” said Tom Olsen, another fan.

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