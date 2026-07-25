BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews on Friday rescued a skydiver and a good Samaritan who tried to help from a tree in Marstons Mills, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a skydiver who was entangled in a tree prior to landing found the skydiver suspended about 30 feet above the ground and a second person who had climbed the tree in an attempt to help them.

Firefighters used the department’s aerial ladder and chainsaws to remove branches and access both people.

There were no reported injuries.

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