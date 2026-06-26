FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Erling Haaland is among 10 regular starters not in Norway’s starting lineup for the team’s World Cup group play finale against France on Friday.

Coach Ståle Solbakken appears to be resting Haaland and others with Norway already qualified for the Round of 32. Norway would need to beat France to win Group I because of a disadvantage in goal differential.

Haaland is tied with Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior and France’s Kylian Mbappé for the second-most goals in the tournament with four apiece. That is one back of Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Fredrik Aursnes is the only player who opened Norway’s game against Senegal on Monday who is listed among the starting 11. Among the wholesale changes, Egil Selvik is in goal in place of Orjan Nyland.

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