Escaped inmate returned to New Hampshire prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An inmate who walked away from a New Hampshire prison facility has been detained.

Thirty-three-year-old Rachel Lee Read, of Swanzey, New Hampshire, signed out of the Shea Farm Transitional Housing Facility on Thursday afternoon for an appointment but never returned. Two hours later, authorities placed her on what they called escape status. She called prison officials around 8 p.m. and alerted them to her location in Concord. She was picked up and returned to the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Concord without incident.

Read was sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court to one to four years in prison for a fentanyl drug offense. She was admitted to New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women on October 31, 2017 and was eligible for parole on August 30.