The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers are reportedly in the process of finalizing a multi-year contract worth $331 million, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday that “the deal is not done,” noting that the “physical process hasn’t started,” but that it would span 11 years in order to keep the 26 year old in Boston.

The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2023

Devers had just recently agreed to a 1-year deal worth $17.5 million to avoid arbitration.

If signed and finalized, the deal would keep one of Boston’s best players at Fenway Park, after Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi left the team over the offseason.

