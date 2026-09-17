MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Essex County correctional officer appeared in court Thursday to face charges that she delivered drugs and a phone to an inmate at the the Middleton Jail and House of Correction, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced.

Christal Dunston, 33, of Lynn, is charged with conspiracy to violate drug law, two counts of delivering drugs/articles to a prisoner, and possessing drugs/articles with intent to deliver to a prisoner. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in Salem District Court.

Investigators said Dunston began communicating with an inmate named Claudio Melo, who asked her to bring sheets of paper soaked in a synthetic drug known as “K2.” They say the drug-soaked sheets can sell for up to $8,000 per roll in prison, and they reported finding five of them in Dunston’s home.



“The defendant would use a fake name, Briana, on these calls, despite them recognizing her voice. She would communicate with Mr. Melo’s sister. They would Cash App money. There were times Mr. Melo indicated to his sister and to Ms. Dunston that she could keep the money that the sister was providing,” said Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick. “This defendant’s actions directly impacted the safety of the inmates and the guards at the Middleton House of Corrections.”

Dunston’s defense attorney did not dispute the allegations during Thursday’s hearing, and pointed to her five-year career with Essex County.

“She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and was on a stellar path. She had a great career and she recognizes these are very serious allegations,” said John Valerio, Dunston’s Defense Attorney.

In a statement, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said, “Let me be clear: Drugs have no place in our facilities, and we are going to be relentless about keeping them out…the safety of our staff and the people in our custody comes first. Anyone who tries to bring drugs into our facilities – whether they work here or not will be investigated, arrested when the evidence supports it, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Prosecutors indicated that they will seek prison time in this case. Dunston could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Dunston was granted $10,000 bail and if she is able to post it, would be required to stay away from the Middleton Jail and House of Correction and any witnesses, and remain drug-free.

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