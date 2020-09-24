EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced Wednesday that Everett City Hall will be reopening to the public next week.

Only the first floor of City Hall will be open for limited hours beginning Monday.

The new hours include Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7:30 p.m., with the service window open from noon to 4 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, with the service window open from noon to 5 p.m.

Those visiting City Hall will be required to enter and exit through the parking lot door, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 311.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)