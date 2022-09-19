EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire at an Everett home has displaced five people, including a child, according to the city’s deputy fire chief.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from a rear porch that spread to the inside of the building. Once the fire got inside, crews were moved back outside.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians, and so far, it’s unclear whether the building is a total loss.

