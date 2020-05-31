Everett food pantry hands out food and masks to 1,000 people

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett officials and volunteers held an outdoor food pantry over the weekend to fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food pantry saw around 1,000 people who were in need of food and masks, and organizers say the need has never been greater.

Kevin O’Connor, a Republican candidate for US Senate, said it is heartbreaking to see so many people in need, but beautiful since people are coming together to help out.

“The need is incredible. People are coming from all over, the need is incredible and we’ve got to help them out as soon as possible.”

Organizers say over 400 lbs of food was given out in addition to 500 masks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)