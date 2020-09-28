Everett man convicted in plot to behead conservative blogger to be resentenced

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be resentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors will ask a judge in Boston to sentence David Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller.

The plot was never carried out.

Jurors found Wright guilty in 2017 of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison but the conviction was overturned in 2019.

Wright had argued at trial that he didn’t really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world.

In a statement, Geller urged the judge to give Wright a life sentence.

“Wright’s original sentence was insufficient and should not be reduced. In fact, he should be given the sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Geller said.

Nicholas Rovinski, who had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in a plot to behead a Geller, was granted an early release from prison in August because of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled.

