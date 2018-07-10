Everett man facing drunken driving charge after Wareham crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing drunken driving and resisting arrest charges following a rollover crash in Wareham Monday, officials said.

Ralph Hunter, 33, was arrested by officers responding to a reported two-vehicle rollover crash on Plymouth Avenue. Durin the arrest, police say Hunter became unruly and began “waving his arms, yelling, and causing a spectacle,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by Wareham Police Department.

“Mr. Hunter resisted arrest and three officers were needed to handcuff him,” police wrote. “During the transport to the police headquarters, Mr. Hunter slipped the handcuffs from behind his back to his front. At the station, he needed to be escorted in by Sgt. Noble and Officer Blaise Lallie, due to his belligerent and combative attitude.”

Hunter was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)