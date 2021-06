EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett officials kicked off Pride with a flag-raising and dedication on Tuesday.

The pride flag was hoisted outside City Hall, and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new LGBTQ community youth and resource center.

The center is located in the old Pope John High School.

