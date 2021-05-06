Everett police release new surveillance footage of man wanted in connection with church vandalism

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett police have released new video showing the man they are trying to track down in connection to vandalism at Zion Baptist Ministries in Everett.

“It was surprising to see that he was wearing the crown of thorns around his neck, so we knew he was the one,” Bishop Robert Brown told 7NEWS after viewing the suspect on the video.

Brown said the crown of thorns came from a crucifix that was ripped out of the ground and thrown into a nearby yard in the early hours of April 29.

Since then, Brown said the community has wrapped its arms around his ministry.

“I’m overjoyed that so many people of so many different faiths have texted, emailed, left messages on the church’s phone,” he said. “I’m just so glad that so many people care. Zion has been in existence here in Everett for 126 years and it’s not been in vain.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has called the vandalism a “heinous act” saying there is no room for any hate in the city. He said Everett police are being assisted by state police.

Investigators say the man who damaged the crucifix is also suspected in numerous other incidents of vandalism too.

“We are looking for that time when the face will be recognized and hopefully if I get an opportunity to say a word to him, it won’t be one out of anger or anything but one that will hopefully help him to see that he ought to be much better,” Brown said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

