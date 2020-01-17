Everett police seek help in search for missing elderly man

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Everett are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing elderly man.

Eugene Rosa, 70, of Oakes Street, has not been seen since about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Everett Police Department.

Rosa was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, a dark green jacket, cargo pants, sneakers with red on them, and glasses. He is known to frequent the Main street area and is likely traveling on foot. He does not own a cellphone. Anyone with information on Rosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Everett police at 617-389-2120.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)