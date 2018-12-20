Everett superintendent announces retirement amid sexual harassment probe

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Superintendent Frederick Foresteire announced his retirement Thursday night, just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual harassment allegations.

The superintendent of nearly 30 years came under fire earlier this month after a woman said he harassed her and that she was eventually fired.

The Everett School Board also voted at its meeting Monday night to approve $50,000 to fund an independent investigation into the accusations.

The panel also voted to appoint an interim superintendent while the matter is being investigated.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)