BOSTON (WHDH) - A long-lost Purple Heart was returned to U.S. Army veteran James Mooney of Everett.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg presented the medal to Mooney at a ceremony in Boston recently; Mooney’s is one of six Purple Hearts found in unclaimed safety deposit boxes and turned over to the state’s unclaimed property division.

“Returning this Purple Heart is about more than reuniting someone with a lost possession, it is about honoring the service and sacrifice of one of our nation’s heroes,” said Treasurer Goldberg. “A Purple Heart is an honor that represents courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to put other’s lives ahead of one’s own, all while protecting our country’s freedom. We are incredibly honored to be able to return this medal to Mr. Mooney.”

Mooney was in the army from 1968 to 1969, including over a year deployed to Vietnam where he operated large artillery guns.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)