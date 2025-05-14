BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses in Boston are without power Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, over 3,000 customers are without power, and at one point, over 20,000 were without power Wednesday.

Eversource told 7NEWS, “Our crews have restored power to our approximately 25,000 customers affected by a power outage that occurred shortly after 2:30pm at one of our substations in Andrews Square, which serves the areas of South Boston and the South End. We’re continuing to investigate why the outage occurred and appreciate our crews’ quick response to restore power to 90% of customers in 50 minutes, with our remaining customers restored in just over an hour.”

Officials are still investigating the outage.

