LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bar in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Sunday, leaving dozens of people injured and 14 hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 554 Endicott St. around 12:45 p.m. found a four-door sedan inside the Looney Bin Bar & Grill with numerous people injured, according to the Laconia Fire Department.

Fourteen of the injured were taken to Laconia Hospital in Concord, Concord Hospital, and Franklin Hospital. Two of the patients who were transported had significant lower leg injuries, the others had lacerations. Twenty people were evaluated at the scene and didn’t require medical transport.

The owner, Michelle Watson, told 7NEWS it was a miracle that no one was killed and credited patrons with springing into action to help the wounded.

“I’m just so grateful that everyone’s OK,” she said, adding that the most seriously injured person became pinned in the bathroom.

“Everyone jumped in to help, everyone jumped into make sure people were OK,” she said.

No one involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

Watson says its unclear when the Looney Bin will be able to reopen.

“Right now I’ve got three walls that a compromised,” she said. “I don’t know when I’m going to be able to reopen.”

In a statement, Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said, “There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend. The great response from our mutual aid partners allowed us to help many injured people in a short amount of time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

